Menu
husky reunited with owner Read this Next

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago
Advertisement

A church member from Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview, IL is claiming this video is most definitely proof that the Virgin Mary walks among us. Maureen Kent got her whole church talking about the picture she shot with nothing more than her iPhone.


RELATED: A Chicago Church is sending comfort dogs to help Vegas victims through difficult times

Last Friday Maureen Kent was in the chapel of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and as she went to snap a picture she claims she got so much more.

Maureen Kent has been attending Eucharistic adoration at the church for more than 2 years. When she was kneeling and praying, she realized she wanted a picture of the eucharist or host in the monstrance, the ornate gold stand it’s placed in.

As she took the shot and looked at the results, she couldn’t believe her eyes. The picture showed a bright light, an image larger than a human and appearing to hover next to the host on the alter. Maureen and her fellow Catholics believe the host is the body of Christ.

“No photo-shopping,” she says, no manipulation of the digital image. She deemed it a, “great surprise” when she looked at her screen.

RELATED: Church shooting leaves 2 wounded, including a teenager

Her friends in the chapel also believe it is the Virgin Mary, the supernatural right in suburban Glenview. Authentication is not, right now, a consideration by Maureen Kent or even the church. They are relishing what they call a miraculous moment, privileged to have seen and believed, they say.

Check out the video, decide for yourself. Is this the Virgin Mary?

A video of a Virgin Mary “apparition” caught on camera in Glenview is sweeping the net Flickr/Oblate Michael
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Matt Lauer’s wife appeared in public and what she wasn’t wearing grabbed everyone’s attention

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Angelina Jolie’s last film with Brad Pitt may have had major clues about the end of their marriage

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Buckle up: Mike Huckabee went after Chelsea Handler for calling his daughter a “harlot”

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

Media figures knew the rumors about Matt Lauer for years — and told some disgusting jokes about him

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

An Air Force veteran is reunited with his dog who ran away over two years ago

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats
Rare Chicago

Did you go to Chicago schools in the 60s through 80s? Then you’ll want the recipe for these sweet treats

,
Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway
Rare Chicago

Two Cook County officers injured in crash on Jane Addams Tollway

This Bulls fan decided to heckle LeBron…and the King wasn’t having it
Rare Chicago

This Bulls fan decided to heckle LeBron…and the King wasn’t having it

,
Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons
Rare Chicago

Back to back robberies at West Town nail salons

,
Advertisement