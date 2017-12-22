It’s the most wonderful time of the year. However, Wallethub specialists and data analysts agree that- in Chicago, it’s a bit more wonderful than anywhere else.





Already guilty of bragging, Chicagoans know that we have the best window displays, Christmas market, Christmas trees, ice skating rinks and shopping districts. This latest report simply justifies our claims.

With thousands of decorative lights from door to door, festive markets in multiple neighborhoods, and dressed-up Santas sharing the season’s greetings with passersby, there’s no escaping the holiday cheer in this city. So how do you measure that in numbers?

WalletHub looked at a variety of factors to put together its rankings, including affordability, the number of Christmas events, shopping, churches per capita, and “generosity” metrics like the number of food banks and how many residents are donating to charities online.

Out of 100 cities surveyed, Chicago is the number one place to celebrate Christmas. Chicagoans were not surprised. Our winning score was a 64.44. San Francisco (63.76), Pittsburgh (63.72) and New York (63.60) were close behind.

Coming in at 7th for traditions and fun, 4th for observance, 15th for generosity, 8th for shopping, and 53rd for costs contributed to its overall top spot. Based on the total overabundance of holiday-related activities available in the Windy City, we can totally vouch for Chicago being the ultimate playground for the holiday-crazed.

The Christkindlmarket, ZooLights, ice skating in Millennium Park, the Mag Mile Lights Festival, Christmas movies at the Music Box, the list goes on and on and on.