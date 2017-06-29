According to the latest rankings, Chicago is the 4th most international city in the world – even more than Hong Kong and New York

In a recent survey of 160 cities, Schroders, a London-based asset management group, ranked international cities according to a global index.

Sweet Home Chicago ranked fourth overall, along with five U.S. cities making the top 10.

Methodology of the survey included considerations of population age 15 or over, median household income, university rankings, retail sales and Gross Domestic Product.

Schroders said they evaluated the combination of these elements to determine cities economic vibrance.

RELATED: Chicago has one of the cheapest peak happiness rankings in the U.S.





Leading the list ahead of Chicago are Los Angeles, London and Boston.

New York, Hong Kong, Houston, Melbourne, Singapore and Shanghai round out the top 10.

Last year, Beijing was in the number one spot, but dropped to 11 globally this year.

Chicago placed 10th last year.

So, what exactly could this ranking mean for Chicago?

The international index is directed toward real estate investors; making the list could potentially lead to heightened interest in investing in the Windy City.

There are already plenty of new developments under way downtown, and transit-orient developments have skyrocketed, particularly along Milwaukee Ave.

Working in business for over 200 years, Schroders is responsible for over £416 billion, or $541 billion, in worldwide assets as of March of this year, and they have two US offices – one in New York and one in Philadelphia.

RELATED: A recent poll confirms Houston is best in the nation for the new American Dream