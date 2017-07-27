According to this map, people in Illinois hate this one unusual eating habit

This might be the most interesting study out there, and Illinois might have the most interesting answer!

So, let’s backtrack before revealing what it is that people from Illinois hate.

There’s a new dating app called Hater. While filling out your profile, you are shown different famous people, activities, and concepts and you’re asked to say if you love, hate, like or dislike each item. Based on which items you list as ‘hate,’ you’re then connected with people that also hate that item/person/thing.

The reason?

Because there is a study from the University of Oklahoma that says people who both don’t like something, will bond over that dislike.





Thus, Hater, the new dating app that launched in February.

From the data they have collected, Hater is sharing what is the most hated item by state. So if you live in Pennsylvania, you’re likely to bond with someone over your hate for money clips. In Minnesota, drinking alone.

As for Illinois: you’re most likely to bond will a fellow Illinois resident over your hatred for…biting into string cheese.

Yes, you read that right.

But, really, we’d have to agree. It’s called STRING cheese for a reason!

We’re pretty excited about our state’s answers!

Check out the full map below. Which state would you bond most with it’s fellow haters?