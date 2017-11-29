Menu
Rishi Shah - Chicago billionaire - flees the city when served with court papers
**As a warning, this story does contain graphic details**

In the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood on Saturday, a 26-year-old man was charged after police said he brutally killed his 61-year-old father.


According to the Chicago Tribune, on Saturday – Carlton Edmondson was arrested and faces a first-degree murder charge and violation of an order of protection. He is accused of killing and dismembering his father, Carl Edmondson on the 11500 block of South Bishop Street.

Officers went to conduct a well-being check on the elder Edmondson but when officials arrived on the scene, they found his body in the basement with severe blunt force trauma to his head as well as other injuries.

According to the Chicago Tribune, it was reported that the man’s head had been smashed in and blood and brain matter were splattered on the floor and walls. And according to a statement read in court, the victim’s penis had been severed and police located a piece of it in the basement. The man also suffered deep lacerations to his lower body.

Officials also reported to the Tribune that the body smelled like gasoline. Edmondson then posted photos to Facebook after the alleged murder happened with one of the photos appearing to show the victim’s battered head with the caption, “Yo bAudie is mA party #babhyhh.” The post has since been taken down.

According to the Chicago Tribune, an additional photo was posted on Saturday of Edmondson wearing what looked to be a bloodstained jacket, according to the Chicago Tribune. There were also disturbing statuses that seemed to reference the homicide.

The judge ordered Edmondson to be taken to a hospital to undergo a medical evaluation while in court. The newspaper also reported that Carl Edmondson had requested an order of protection against his son.

Son Accused Of Dismembering Father Then Posted To Facebook With Selfie AP Photo/Matt Rourke
