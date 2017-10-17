Accused murderer who pushed a stranger onto CTA tracks gets bailed out of jail by his wife

The man accused of pushing a stranger onto CTA tracks in August is free on bond, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

Chad Estep was ordered held on $200,000 bond by Judge Michael Clancy on Tuesday while he awaits trial on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Hours later, about 6:40 p.m., his wife posted the necessary $20,000 by check, according to county records. Estep’s attorney had earlier indicated in court that Estep could post only about $5,000.

The 34-year-old data analyst charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery in a public place and entering CTA property without paying a fare in the Aug. 1 attack, which took place at the Washington Blue Line Station at 19 N. Dearborn St.





Apparently, his wife posted $20,000, or the requisite 10 percent needed to go free, on Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s office spokeswoman. Estep was released from Cook County Jail, 2700 S. California Ave., at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday October 10th. And now he is roaming the CTA freely, as if nothing had happened…

Several people, including the victim, identified Estep as the attacker, prosecutors said. And phone records place Estep’s cellphone at the same Loop subway station as the victim at the time of the attack, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Estep — who earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience from Northwestern University earlier this year — shoved a 46-year-old stranger onto CTA tracks without provocation about 11:40 p.m. Aug. 1.

The victim, identified in court records as Ben Benedict, was returning home from a Cubs game, prosecutors said. He was sober.

Authorities believe Estep looked intoxicated in CTA surveillance footage that shows him hopping a turnstile, leaning against a pillar and taking a phone call before the attack.

No possible motive was provided. The men never met before that evening and did not speak.

According to prosecutors, Estep refused to help Benedict — who sprained his wrist after narrowly avoiding the deadly electrified third rail — climb back on the to CTA platform. When Benedict drew the attention of other CTA customers by screaming for help, authorities said, Estep tried to prevent those people from helping Benedict, as well.

Benedict was pulled back onto the platform just moments before a train arrived, prosecutors said.

In court Tuesday, Estep’s defense attorney, Vadim Glozman, said he has “serious doubts” about the validity of Estep’s identification by witnesses.

Benedict and Estep did not know each other, the prosecutor said.

Police did not issue an alert after the attack. Video and a photo of a suspect were not released until the Chicago Tribune approached police about a month later. The surveillance video showed a man jumping the turnstile at the subway station but did not show the attack.

“The CTA in some instances can seek to suspend transit privileges for individuals convicted of crimes on CTA, per our Code of Conduct, via a court order,” a CTA spokeswoman told DNAinfo. “CTA has sought a court’s permission to do so on some occasions, such as when a suspect is convicted of assaulting a CTA employee. It is difficult to enforce, but we make every attempt to ensure the safety of our passengers and employees.”

In this case, however, the transit authority didn’t seek to ban Estep from riding buses or trains.

“The suspect has not been convicted of a crime, and we don’t seek bans for people who haven’t been convicted of crimes,” the spokeswoman said. “If this individual were to be convicted, we would seek court permission to suspend his transit privileges.”

Estep’s attorney declined to comment Thursday.