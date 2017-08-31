Accused Red Line shooter was on parole for prior conviction

Earlier this month a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in a shooting at a downtown Red Line station and it was revealed the gunman, who was recently charged, was on parole for a 2015 gun conviction at the time of the attack.

Released two years early from prison on Dec. 30, 2016, Kornell Strenger, 24, now faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. He was previously convicted of possession of a gun by a felon, his second conviction following an attempted aggravated robbery charge in 2012, according to DNAinfo.





RELATED: The secret’s out on the Chicago police’s secret list to predict crime

Now facing his third conviction, police say Strenger shot the victim in his shoulder and foot during a “targeted” shooting at the Loop train station. A witness reported having seen the shooting at about 7:45 p.m., Aug. 17 and said it sparked from a fight at Pritzker Park near Harold Washington Library.

RELATED: Chicago’s L train and city buses are safer, but a shockingly high number of serious CTA crimes still go unsolved

The argument escalated and reached its breaking point at the Red Line station where shots were fired following what police call a “verbal altercation,” according to DNAinfo. The victim, who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, was in critical condition before being pronounced dead the following Wednesday.

Police were able to identify Strenger based on surveillance images of the shooter, resulting in charges being filed against him for the shooting.