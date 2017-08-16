Adler Planetarium plants giant eclipse glasses around Chicago

Everyone is excited about the solar eclipse coming up, but the Adler Planetarium is so excited that they’ve set up a giant eclipse glasses around Chicago for an Instagram contest they’re running.

Spotted in China Town, Daley Plaza, and Maggie Daley Park, all you have to do to be entered into the contest is take a photo at each of the three pairs, according to DNAinfo. Anyone who posts a photo at all three of the locations on Instagram with #EquippedToEclipse in the caption is entered to win a membership to the planetarium.

Check out the #solareclipse on Monday August 21 from 11:45am-2:42pm at a free viewing at one of 20 @chicagoparks! You can also head to @adlerplanet for "Chicago's Eclipse Fest." Wherever you watch, don't forget your eclipse glasses to look safely! #EquippedtoEclipse A post shared by Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@chicagosmayor) on Aug 16, 2017 at 10:48am PDT





RELATED: Texas may miss out this time, but Space City will have their chance to see another solar eclipse soon

Winners will even have the option of choosing a family plus or an individual plus membership to the planetarium so the prize conforms to all needs. In addition to the great prize, the campaign is being run as part of an effort to make sure viewers of the eclipse have the right protection for their eyes.

The winner will be announced on August 25 following the incredible sight that all Chicagoans will be outside to see. And don’t worry, if you don’t have those special eclipse glasses to view with, the campaign is also an educational tool to teach Chicagoans about household items that can be used to safely view the beautiful display in the sky.

RELATED: If you’re going to watch the eclipse, be sure to pick up your protective glasses this week

The solar eclipse will begin on Monday at 11:54 a.m. and the Planetarium is hosting several #LookUpWithUs eclipse watch parties at the following locations: Adler Planetarium, the Daley Plaza, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and Perryville Missouri. They have also set up partner viewing locations across Chicago where they will be handing out Adler eclipse glasses for viewers, so if home isn’t the best place to see they sky, the Planetarium has got you covered!

Check out Rare’s Solar Eclipse playlist: