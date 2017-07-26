After a string of robberies on the 606 Trail, police are putting Chicagoans on notice

Police are warning people who use the 606 Trail to be on alert after a string of robberies were reported this month – two happening just this weekend.
While the first attack was reported on July 2 at 1:15 am, the most recent attacks happened this past Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 4:30am – a common time for evening activities and early morning exercisers, respectively.
According to police, attackers are pushing cyclists off their bikes, and are armed with a handgun.
With attacks happening during both daylight and evening hours, police want people using the trail to be on high-alert at all times of day.
