After a string of robberies on the 606 Trail, police are putting Chicagoans on notice

Police are warning people who use the 606 Trail to be on alert after a string of robberies were reported this month – two happening just this weekend.

Please be vigilant. Chicago Police Warn 606 Bike Trail Users Of Armed Robberies « CBS Chicago https://t.co/gyveNu4xrT pic.twitter.com/6jq3ErRN36 — Roberto Maldonado (@MaldonadoR26) July 26, 2017

While the first attack was reported on July 2 at 1:15 am, the most recent attacks happened this past Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 4:30am – a common time for evening activities and early morning exercisers, respectively.

According to police, attackers are pushing cyclists off their bikes, and are armed with a handgun.





With attacks happening during both daylight and evening hours, police want people using the trail to be on high-alert at all times of day.

ALERT from @Chicago_Police: Thieves w/ guns on 606 trail are knocking people off their bikes, beating them and robbing them@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kIEURyA367 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) July 24, 2017

