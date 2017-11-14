What began as a call to Chicago Police for a car hijacking, ended up in a police chase and crash on the Eisenhower Expressway. The two suspects arrested are being questioned about a dozen other carjackings that occurred in Chicago over the past 24 hours, according to Chicago Police.





The chase began at 9:30 pm and took police officers from North Racine Avenue in Goose Island on the Near West Side and ended in the westbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway in Oak Park, just west of Austin Avenue. Those involved were attempting to determine if the pair is also to blame for the surge of random carjackings and armed robberies in the surrounding suburbs and throughout the city.

While on the Eisenhower Expressway, one of the stolen vehicles, a white Jeep, crashed into a wall around Austin Boulevard in Oak Park. In the chaos, a police car and one other SUV were also damaged and towed away from the scene.

The two suspects jumped out of the crashed Jeep and ran towards the elevated track near the Austin stop on the CTA. This caused traffic agitation and they held up the CTA Blue Line trains. Eventually police officers caught up to the suspects and arrested one of them by Harvey Avenue, and the other near Ridgeland Avenue.

Police closed the eastbound Eisenhower between East and Oak Park avenues while a police helicopter flew over the area while tracking the chase from the skies. Luckily, no one suffered any injuries during the crash and after the arrest a fun with an extended-clip was found.

On Monday, there were a total of at least six carjackings in reported in Chicago. Chief of police spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement that detectives are investigating on whether they’re all related to a crime spree that started in Cicero.

“At this point we believe that they are connected to a larger pattern from this weekend,” he said.

Charges were pending Tuesday morning, according to officials.

In between the early hours of 4:15 a.m. Sunday and 4:25 a.m. Monday, police received multiple calls referring to 12 carjackings and robberies on the North, Northwest, West, Near West and Near Southwest sides, according to NBC Chicago.

Apparently, done by the hands of a masked group of two or three men who were armed with guns. The criminals threatened victims at gunpoint, hijacked them, and robbed them of all personal items on hand. Victims were able to describe the suspects The suspects as 5-foot-6 to 6-foot-1 and about 150 to 170 pounds. One suspect was described as about 18 to 20 years old, and another 30 to 35 years old. The times and locations of the incidents reported by the community safety alert were:

• The 200 block of North Justine Street around 4:15 a.m. Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

• The 2200 block of West Walnut Street around 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the Fulton River District neighborhood on the Near West Side.

• The 700 block of North Wood Street around 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

• The 1200 block of West Flournoy Street at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the University Village/Little Italy neighborhood on the Near Southwest Side.

• The 300 block of South Paulina Street around 12:10 a.m. Monday on the Near West Side.

• The 1300 block of North Leavitt Street at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the Wicker Park neighborhood on the West Side.

• The 2500 block of West Wellington Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Monday in the Avondale neighborhood on the North Side.

• The 400 block of North Aberdeen Street around 3 a.m. Monday in the West Town neighborhood on the Near West Side.

• The 1500 block of North Artesian Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

• The 3600 block of North Hamlin Avenue at 3:30 a.m. Monday in The Villa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

• The 1400 block of North Maplewood Avenue around 4:10 a.m. Monday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

• The 1900 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 4:25 a.m. Monday in the East Ukrainian Village on the Near West Side.

Police are asking the community if anyone has any tips or information to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.