After arguing with a man and a woman at the Huntington Bank Pavilion, an angry concertgoer got right to the point

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Rancid and Dropkick Murphys concert, a man and woman were stabbed by another member of the audience.

RELATED: More than 200 taken to hospital during Lollapalooza

According to ABC7, an argument between a 34-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man with another attendee preceded the stabbing.

The argument began at a concession stand within the Huntington Bank Pavilion and continued into the venue itself, where a man pulled out a knife, according to investigators.

He was taken into custody as the attacker. Both victims were treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.





The concerted was promoted by LiveNation who hired Monterrey Security to handle crowd safety and protection for the concert, who reportedly uses handheld wands to detect an metallic and illicit material on concertgoers.

Tom King, the Chicago Park District General Counsel, is questioning LiveNation and Monterrey on how an attendee was able to bring a knife into the venue.

LiveNation released a statement following the incident:

“We are reviewing our search procedures and working with the Chicago Police Department to better understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure that we are following the most appropriate security practices at the venue.”

RELATED: Graphic video shows man “off his meds” murdering someone over basketball shoes in Brooklyn

No other information is available on either the victims or the attacker, and neither Rancid or Dropkick Murphys are commenting at this time.