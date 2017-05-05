After being caught shoplifting twice, Chicago detective is still on the job

After two major shoplifting offenses, veteran Chicago Police Department detective Cherie Hendricks has been recommended for termination and will now appear before the Police Board.

Hendricks was arrested at a Walmart in Louisiana on Christmas Eve for shoplifting $113.50 worth of reading glasses and coffee mugs, according to CBS. After being arrested, Hendricks was placed in a court-ordered diversion program for first time offenders despite the fact that this was not her first incident.

In 2013 Hendricks was arrested at a Lakeview Whole Foods for stealing $200 worth of vitamins, but did not receive discipline. Following the incident, the Chicago Police Department launched an internal investigation on Hendricks which remained open until recently.





Hendricks, who was placed on desk duty following the 2013 arrest, has continued to collect an annual salary of over $90,000 and her case does not appear in Cook County court records as it has been expunged, according to CBS.

The lack of accountability Hendricks has faced is representative of the U.S. Department of Justice’s January investigation into the Chicago Police Department which found that officers are rarely held accountable for their actions of misconduct. The investigation also concluded that “when investigations do occur, they are glacially slow,” according to CBS.

Former police chief David Bradford told CBS a lack of discipline is detrimental to the Police Department as a whole because it affects morale and the public’s view.

“It produces bad morale within the good officers of the department,” Bradford told CBS. “[It also] puts the credibility of the whole agency in question with the community.”

After 4 year since her first incident, Hendricks’ case will now appear before the Police Board with the Department’s recommendation that she be terminated for her misconduct.