After being questioned by police, man has “medical event” which leaves people questioning what really happened

Police officers had a man in custody after responding to a robbery call Monday night, when he experienced a “medical event” and later died.

The police are waiting for the medical examination before releasing more details, but answered some questions about the incident at the end of a press conference this morning. The press conference’s subject was on deployment and the number of gun seizures over Labor Day weekend, and aired on Facebook live.

The Chicago Police Department representative speaking at the press conference said that the officers recognized that he needed medical help and he was placed in an ambulance.





The representative said that there was no report of force used, and he believes the officers had body cameras on.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.