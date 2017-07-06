After being traded to Arizona, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s Southport Corridor home of your dreams is for sale
Rare Chicago

After being traded to Arizona, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s Southport Corridor home of your dreams is for sale

If you haven’t heard the news yet, the Chicago Blackhawks recently traded 30-year-old Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes.

His move to Arizona means his lively Southport Corridor home will be going on the market, giving all of us a chance to check out the $3.2 million property.

Niklas and his wife Elina lived in the 5-bedroom, Wayne Avenue home since April 2015.

In May of 2016, they purchased the property next door, then demolished the home and made it into a side yard, equipped with artificial turf.


The home also features three wine fridges, a rooftop deck on the home and the garage, and an outdoor fireplace.

Do you have a cool $3.2 million? Then this home could be yours!

