After being traded to Arizona, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s Southport Corridor home of your dreams is for sale

If you haven’t heard the news yet, the Chicago Blackhawks recently traded 30-year-old Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes.

His move to Arizona means his lively Southport Corridor home will be going on the market, giving all of us a chance to check out the $3.2 million property.

Winter is officially here ❄️ A post shared by Elina.Casell.Hjalmarsson (@elinacasellprivate) on Nov 22, 2015 at 9:13am PST

RELATED: Patrick Sharp Returns to the Blackhawks

Niklas and his wife Elina lived in the 5-bedroom, Wayne Avenue home since April 2015.

Can you spot the little Santa on the coffee table 😜🎅🏼 getting in the holiday mood #interior #home #design A post shared by Elina.Casell.Hjalmarsson (@elinacasellprivate) on Dec 3, 2015 at 10:24am PST

In May of 2016, they purchased the property next door, then demolished the home and made it into a side yard, equipped with artificial turf.





The home also features three wine fridges, a rooftop deck on the home and the garage, and an outdoor fireplace.

Trying on grandpas motorcycle gear😂 #priceless #memories A post shared by Niklas Hjalmarsson (@niklas.hjalmarsson4) on Jun 5, 2016 at 8:34am PDT

Do you have a cool $3.2 million? Then this home could be yours!

Check out more photos of the home here.