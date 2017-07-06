After being traded to Arizona, Niklas Hjalmarsson’s Southport Corridor home of your dreams is for sale

If you haven’t heard the news yet, the Chicago Blackhawks recently traded 30-year-old Niklas Hjalmarsson to the Arizona Coyotes.
His move to Arizona means his lively Southport Corridor home will be going on the market, giving all of us a chance to check out the $3.2 million property.
Niklas and his wife Elina lived in the 5-bedroom, Wayne Avenue home since April 2015.
In May of 2016, they purchased the property next door, then demolished the home and made it into a side yard, equipped with artificial turf.
The home also features three wine fridges, a rooftop deck on the home and the garage, and an outdoor fireplace.
Do you have a cool $3.2 million? Then this home could be yours!
Check out more photos of the home here.