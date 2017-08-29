After eight years on the run, FBI “most wanted fugitive” from Chicago is captured

Eight years of evading law enforcement came to an end this week for a Chicagoan on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Luis Macedo, 29, was wanted in connection with the May 2009 murder of 15-year-old Alex Arellano, who was brutally beaten, shot, and then set on fire by several alleged Latin Kings street gang members according to the FBI. He was charged in 2009 by the Circuit Court of Cook County with one count first degree murder.

At the time he was added to the most wanted list, agents warned that Macedo “should be considered armed and dangerous.” On Saturday, August 26, he was taken into custody in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, by Mexican Federal Immigration Officers.





His last known address was in Oak Lawn, Illinois.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson praised the collaboration between different levels of government in an effort to keep Chicago safer.

“The apprehension of Luis Macedo for the barbaric acts he committed in Chicago is one of the best examples of how partnership at every level of government can work together to make our city safer,” said Johnson. “I would like to thank the FBI for their tireless pursuit of Mr. Macedo and for helping us to hold him accountable for his actions.”

The FBI currently has custody of Macedo, and he will be transferred to local authorities upon his arrival in Chicago.