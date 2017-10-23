After getting multiple guns stolen, Indiana man has one piece of advice, “Don’t let strippers in your home”

When an acquaintance he knew showed up shivering on his door step, Bill Swaggerty let the woman move in for a while not knowing the act of kindness would come back to bite him.

A resident of Indiana and a gun owner, Swaggerty had his back door kicked in last spring and more than a dozen of his firearms and safes were stolen from his home, according to WGN. Swaggerty believes the weapons, some of which were assault-style riffles, were stolen by the woman who he later learned was a stripper.

“Be careful who you tell,” Swaggerty told WGN. “Don’t be bragging about how many guns you got, be careful who you let into your house and make sure you buy a quality safe. And that’s another thing, don’t let strippers in your house.”

The woman was not only a stripper, but had a husband in jail on a drug charge and was struggling with substance abuse herself, according to WGN. She stayed in his house last winter, but when Swaggerty came home on May 3 he saw his door kicked in and his weapons were gone leaving him to worry they would fall into the wrong hands.

Swaggerty told WGN he considers himself a responsible gun owner whose good nature was taken advantage of by this woman also blaming weak firearm security.

“Why do I collect them? Why do people collect bottle caps? I like guns,” Swaggerty told WGN. “Make sure you buy a big enough safe and make sure you bolt it to the floor and you make sure you bolt it to your wall.”