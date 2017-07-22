After missing more than three weeks, a Far South Side Chicago woman’s family needs your help

The family of a Far South Side Chicago woman is desperately seeking answers regarding their beloved daughter and sister, Norine Morehead, 34.

Morehead was reportedly last seen June 26 near the 12200 block of South Stewart around 1:00 a.m.

Police said she is known to frequent the 10300 blocks of South Michigan and South Wentworth, and Morehead’s family is becoming desperately concerned:

“We are afraid that something bad has happened,” they provided in a statement.





The 5-foot-3, 100-pound African American woman is described with a medium complexion and brown hair and eyes.

Her family suggests foul play may be at hand, as the mother of two and attendee of Robert Morris University was “not depressed” and never gone missing before.

Furthermore, her live-in boyfriend refuses to communicate with his missing girlfriend’s family.

Detectives are investigating, but anyone with information is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.