After she found out she had a brain tumor, an Indiana Pre-K teacher was dealt this crushing blow

An Indian Pre-K teacher heading into brain surgery was just dealt another crushing blow. This week she found out she was terminated..

Amanda Anderson was having frequent headaches when she discovered she had a brain tumor. After informing her employers that she would be undergoing brain surgery to remove the tumor, she was told her job would be terminated, according to WGN.

Because Anderson worked for the school for less than a year, her employment was not protected under the Family and Medical Leave act, making the actions of her employers legal. She said she went to inform her supervisor of her surgery and was told to contact Human Resources. Five minutes later, someone from the school’s HR department called Anderson to tell her she would be fired, according to WGN.





Basil Weinman, CEO of Children Adult Resource Services, told WGN they work with people as much as they can, but at some point they can no longer hold the job. He said it is different from firing someone because it is not related to job performance. Instead, he referred to it as a separation of employment, according to Fox.

“We work with you as much as we can on the amount of benefit time that we have, but we then say we cannot hold that position,” Weinman told WGN. “You’re welcome to apply once whatever your life crisis is averted.”

Anderson said she only wanted to wake up knowing she had a job, but that simply isn’t the case. She said she is already going through a lot with the surgery and the treatment she has received from her employers has not helped.

“I know you’re not going to pay me for hours that I’m not there, but it doesn’t have to be so cold,” Anderson told Fox. “I’m already going through the worst time in my entire life.”