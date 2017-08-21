Here are some of the best moments from Chicago’s Air & Water Show!

As Chicagoans turn their heads to the sky today to witness the eclipse, many Chicagoans were doing the same this past weekend as they viewed the Chicago famous, Air and Water show. The Air and Water show took over social media and below are some of the images and videos that highlight our city and our famed pastime.
With cameras pointed to the sky, Chicagoans know how to capture the moment and these photos not only hold the Air and Water show in high air, but also the beauty of the city that we call home.