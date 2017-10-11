Airbnb stirs more controversy in Chicago near Midway

Residents in the areas surround Midway Airport have complained lately about an increase in party houses. The culprit for all of this appears to be Airbnb.

RELATED: Rahm claims Uber and Lyft costing Chicago taxpayers millions

The online service allows people to rent apartments and homes instead of hotels to offer a more “local” feel for travelers.

But according to WGN, some people are taking advantage of the service and bringing a “party-like atmosphere” to relatively calm and quiet neighborhoods.

Frank Taylor, a resident in Clearing just west of Midway Airport, said “I’m not too crazy about it. Sometimes it brings in problems in the area.”





Alderman Michael Zalewski of the 23rd Ward echoed this statement. “When you put the combo of rentals and parties together it’s never a good mix.”

While the area only has about ten rentals at any given point, Zalewski and other alderman are looking to keep this number as low as possible. The will eventually ask the city council to ban home-sharing services from the 13th and 23rd wards.

People who are already sharing with the service will still be allowed, but no new homeowners will be able to rent out their property with Airbnb and other such services.

RELATED: Chicagoans earned a stunning amount of money on Airbnb last year

Airbnb has not commented on the issue. Previously, Airbnb has been criticized by the hospitality industry for not being properly regulated.