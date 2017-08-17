Alder Planetarium in Chicago wants you to get black out Monday

At approximately 11:54 a.m. on Monday, the solar eclipse will begin in Chicago.

There are a few places around town hosting events, but every space enthusiasts favorite place, the Alder Planetarium, is inviting all of Chicago to come geek and black out together.

RELATED: Adler Planetarium plants giant eclipse glasses around Chicago

The planetarium is asking Chicagoans to “share this spectacular celestial experience together as a community,” as they host Chicago’s biggest eclipse block party, according to social media, dubbed “Chicago’s Eclipse Fest.”

Scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., featuring music, science games, food trucks, free eclipse glasses and more, the Great American eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event you won’t want to miss.





Information on transportation to the planetarium and a complete lineup of events can be found online.

RELATED: If you’re going to watch the eclipse, be sure to pick up your protective glasses this week

The event is free and open to the public.