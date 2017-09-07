If you know someone looking for a job, Aldi is hiring over 300 people in an “One Day Hiring Spree” next week

Aldi is slowly expanding into the Chicago market and that means more jobs for us! The discounted food chain is going to be hiring over 300 people for its ever expanding store line. Other than Chicago, they are also hiring for Northwest Indiana stores.

They will be hosting their hire-a-thon on Tuesday, September 12th from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at the below locations. Now you’re probably thinking, meh I don’t want to make crap minimum wage at a grocery store. Well you’re wrong to think that! They pay anywhere from $11.75 an hour to $13.50 and shift managers can make around $16.25-$18 an hour.





• 4627 W. Diversey

• 4500 N. Broadway

• 800 N. Kedzie

• 5001 N. Pulaski

• 1440 N. Kostner

• 2600 N. Clybourn Ave.

• 4030 W. Wrightwood

• 1836 N. Clybourn

• 6520 W. Fullerton

• 2431 W. Montrose

• 6220 N. California

• 1753 N. Milwaukee

• 6221 N. Broadway

• 3320 B. W. Belmont

• 2828 N. Central

• 3835 W. Madison

• 7345 S. State Street

• 4501 Pulaski

• 5629 W. Fillmore St.

• 10532 S. Indianapolis Ave.

• 4934 S. Kedzie Ave.

• 3030 S. Kedzie Ave.

• 1508 W. 47th Street

• 5775 S. Archer Ave.

• 1739 West Cermak Rd.

• 6621 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

• 7627 S. Ashland Avenue

• 7800 South Chicago Ave.

• 8333 South Cicero Ave.

• 8500 S. Holland Road

• 620 W. 63rd St.

• 6025 S. Western Ave.

• 2333 E. 95th St.

• 821 W. 115th Street

I’ve also heard from friends that work for them that their benefits are amazing. It sounds like the Apple of grocery stores to work for honestly. If this sounds good to you, get going on Tuesday to your nearest Aldi and grab one of the 300 jobs for the taking!