All-girls Catholic school in Wicker continues to grow as others struggle

As the young families that are being held responsible for Wicker Park’s and Bucktown’s baby boom plant their roots in the neighborhood, schools and other child care facilities in the area, are seeing the results first hand.

It’s safe to say business is boomin’ for these locals. A school that has some pretty big real estate and takes up almost an entire block of the neighborhood is hoping these new parents will enroll their daughters in their school.

Something worth noting is that it’s remarkably astonishing that Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart, or “The Jo” continues to grow at a time when other all-girl Catholic schools are closing. The president of the school, Patti Tuomey, says it’s time for a change.

“There are a lot of strollers in Wicker Park. It’s important for people to know we are here,” Tuomey said during a tour of the campus at 1501 N. Oakley Blvd. last week.

The school was founded in 1890, now not in it’s original building but still big enough for serving 200 students. According to a 2017 senior Emily Pfeiffer, who wrote for the school’s biannual magazine- Josephinum’s girls wear purple and white uniforms and enjoy “out-of-uniform days” throughout the year and the chance to “dress down” on their birthday.

“We are in a fortunate place. It’s appealing to families that in a city that is so segregated, especially in the public schools, we are a nice little mecca of diversity. Everyone is appreciated,” Principal Mary Rose Guerin said.

Josephinum’s 200 students marks a substantial increase from 13 years ago, when there were 120 students. The school’s heydays were back in the 1950 and 1960s when they had up to700 enrolled, according to Guerin.

The goal is to enroll 260 girls within the next four years, and soon after 320, Guerin said.

Guerin claims the schools familiarity gives it an advantage over the over populated public school’s in the area. A place of encouragement where Guerin said “all students are known by name.”

The total number of students in each class averages to be around 20 students, and a student-to-teacher ratio of 9-to-1.

The Josephinum girls come from a total of 43 Chicago ZIP codes and live in neighborhoods including Bucktown, Old Town, River North, and even Evanston.

Guerin also stated that in Josephinum Academy’s diverse student community, there are 20 nationalities represented and nine languages spoken at home. As for actual practicing Catholics, they only make up about half of the population.