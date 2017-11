Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and that only means two things: 1. Stuffing a turkey and then stuffing your face. 2. Black Friday deals. Some stores already even started offering discounted prices this week.





According to the National Retail Federation, consumer research shows an estimated 69 percent of Americans — about 164 million people — plan to shop during Thanksgiving weekend, according to NRF’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. The numbers include Cyber Monday in addition to Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Sunday.

But as far as Black Friday alone, consumers are expected to spend an estimated $682 billion this year. I don’t know how you guys do it, but I figured you may need a map. So, here is a list of store hours for 15 of the most popular retailers on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

1. Best Buy

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m.-1 a.m.

>b>Friday, Nov. 24: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

2. Bloomingdales

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

3. Dick’s Sporting Goods

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.

4. GameStop

Thursday, Nov. 23: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

5. JC Penney

Thursday, Nov. 23: 2 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12 a.m.-10 p.m.

6. K-Mart

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 a.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

7. Toys R Us

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12 a.m.-11 p.m.

*Hours do not apply to Babies R Us

8. Kohl’s

Thursday, Nov. 23: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: Open 24 hours

9.Macy’s

Thursday, Nov. 23: Varies by location

Friday, Nov. 24: Varies by location

Visit Macy’s website to find specific hours for the store nearest to you.

10. Marshall’s

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

11. Wal Mart

Thursday, Nov. 23: 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24: 12 a.m.- close Visit Walmart’s website to find specific hours for the store nearest to you.

12. Nordstrom

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: Varies by location

Visit Nordstrom’s website to find specific hours for the store nearest to you.

13. Sam’s Club

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: Varies by location (all stores open at 7 a.m.)

14. Target

Thursday, Nov. 23: Varies by location

Friday, Nov. 24: Varies by location (all stores open at 6 a.m.)

Visit Target’s website to find specific hours for the store nearest to you.

15. TJ Maxx

Thursday, Nov. 23: CLOSED

Friday, Nov. 24: 7 a.m.-10 p.m.