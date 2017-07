Chicago: you’ve official been challenged to take this all-you-can-eat ramen challenge – if you dare.

Furious Spoon, located in Wicker Park, the Loop, Logan Square and Pilsen, has your go-to meal this July.

According to DNA Info, Furious Spoon is offering the feat for $18.

If you can eat more than 5 bowls of ramen, you’ll get a $25 gift card and be entered into a noodle-making class for four – a $400 value.

Head over to one of the four locations to try this delicious challenge.