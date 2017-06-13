American Idol is back and hosting auditions in Chicago

Do you have the singing talents to be next American Idol?

Fans of the singing competition were thrilled to hear that the show that gave us Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and many more stars will be coming back to ABC in 2018.

Katy Perry, the first and only judge announced thus far, took to Twitter to let contestants know that the time to audition has begun:

You can audition by submitting a video here, or you can use the next few months to practice and audition live when the open auditions take place in Chicago on September 11th.





Either way, we hope to see Chicago representing in full force in the show’s reboot.

Good luck!