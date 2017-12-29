Menu
mamouns Read this Next

NYC favorite Mamoun’s Falafel to set up 5 Chicago locations
Advertisement

As the year wraps up, bills that the current administration has put in place will begin affection every American in the U.S. However, one seems to be missing- what are we doing about gun control?


RELATED: POLICE: Guns and drugs sold through Facebook’s secret groups

For one, Michael Case, an Amtrak conductor from Homewood, he says the time for gun control laws is now. Michael Case has testified after a May 16 shooting at the Naperville train station. It left him with what his wife, Sara, calls, “devastating injuries.”

Speaking to the Naperville Sun, Case recently said that although he doesn’t want to infringe on Second Amendment rights, there has to be more that can be done to prevent mentally unstable individuals from obtaining guns.

The shooter, Edward Klein, an 80-year-old man from Wisconsin, was an Amtrak passanger when he shot Case in the stomach. Klein was ruled unfit to stand trial, and he’s been in custody ever since.

Case recently told a DuPage County judge was was “in shock” when it happened. Speaking again to the Naperville Sun later that week, Case said he wants to put it behind him, and that although he was nervous the night before the testimony, he had “no problem facing Mr. Klein” on Dec. 18.

“The point is this bullet has hit a lot of people besides me,” he said. “It’s just a senseless act of violence. Hopefully we can do something to fix this broken system.”

RELATED: LAWSUIT: Lyft driver uses homophobic slur and points gun at passengers

The judge is still trying to figure out what to do with Klein. Meanwhile, Case is preparing for another surgery in January.

Amtrak conductor recovering from gunshot wounds: “We need better gun laws.” Wikimedia Commons
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

This Grandma and Granddaughter are graduating college together and it’s the feel good story of the season

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

Mother takes six-year-old during supervised visit, police ask for help

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

1 out of the 2 Red Kettles that were stolen on Michigan Ave. have been found

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

Anthony Rizzo just scored a wife this weekend —wait what?!

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

SHOOTINGS: 6 dead, 18 wounded over weekend in Chicago

Dozens of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport due to inclimate weather
Rare Chicago

Dozens of flights canceled by Southwest Airlines at Midway Airport due to inclimate weather

,
DONUT RED ALERT: Glazed and Infused to close all locations
Rare Chicago

DONUT RED ALERT: Glazed and Infused to close all locations

,
As coalitions are made between Chicago gangs, rifles are on the rise
Rare Chicago

As coalitions are made between Chicago gangs, rifles are on the rise

Kamf and Glass recalled by Blackhawks, Crawford on injured reserve
Rare Chicago

Kamf and Glass recalled by Blackhawks, Crawford on injured reserve

,
Advertisement