An illegally parked truck raised eyebrows and alerted bomb squad at O’Hare

Chicago’s biggest travel hub, O’Hare International Airport, had some commotion this morning after a semi-truck was parked illegally and abandoned
Police closed the lane and surrounded the vehicle, which was located at terminal three, reported Fox 32.
The bomb squad was called “as a precaution,” and police found nothing dangerous or alarming inside the vehicle.
It’s possible the driver suffered a medical emergency and is being questioned on the incident, according to CBS Chicago.
By 6:00 a.m. the scene was cleared by K9s and traffic was operating as usual, according to O’Hare’s social media.