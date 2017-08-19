An illegally parked truck raised eyebrows and alerted bomb squad at O’Hare

Chicago’s biggest travel hub, O’Hare International Airport, had some commotion this morning after a semi-truck was parked illegally and abandoned

Police closed the lane and surrounded the vehicle, which was located at terminal three, reported Fox 32.

If you're dropping off at @fly2ohare term 3, be prepared for some delays. CPD have drop off lane closed, surrounding semi at term3 #Ohare pic.twitter.com/Q9NBEZ5GKv — Jeff Herndon FOX 32 (@Herndon32) August 18, 2017

The bomb squad was called “as a precaution,” and police found nothing dangerous or alarming inside the vehicle.

It’s possible the driver suffered a medical emergency and is being questioned on the incident, according to CBS Chicago.

By 6:00 a.m. the scene was cleared by K9s and traffic was operating as usual, according to O’Hare’s social media.



