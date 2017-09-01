An Illinois man is charged after being caught fundraising for two terrorist organizations

An Illinois man has been charged after he was caught fundraising money for ISIS.

Dilshod Khusanov was charged with conspiring and attempting to provide material support to two designated foreign terrorist organizations. He was arrested in Villa Park, Illinois and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Chicago.

“Those who seek to fight for foreign terrorist organizations like ISIS and al-Nusrah Front cannot accomplish their goal without financial support,” Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M. Rohde shared in a Department of Justice statement.

“This Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will work tirelessly to identify and hold accountable individuals like the defendant who provide such financial support, as well as to eliminate such support.”





RELATED: An ex-porn star who has ISIS calling for her head on social media had a great response to the hate

Khusanov was allegedly tied to three other “like-minded individuals” who have since all pled guilty to charges of conspiring to provide material support to ISIS.