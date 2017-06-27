Another city mural was just painted over, as gentrification continues to change Chicago in the name of “progress”

Gentrification can be a contentious topic of conversation in any major city.

But proximity to downtown, cheap rents, and an artists haven make Pilsen in Chicago ground zero for for the hot-button issue.

There is no doubt the historic-turned-hipster neighborhood is changing, and with this popularity comes division and frustration.

Earlier this year, Pilsen residents fought to change the name of a development that was not-so-subtly called The Gentry.

Now, the latest sign of drastic change in the neighborhood is the painting over a decades-old mural.





As City Lab reports, the mural was originally painted in 1971 and featured images of Frida Khalo, Cesar Chavez, Emiliano Zapata and other important Mexican and Mexican-American figures, as well as neighborhood residents.

The building was the former home of community organization Casa Aztlan, which offered immigration guidance, GED courses and other educational outlets.

Located on the 1800 block of South Racine, the building is now the home to future luxury apartments.

Perhaps even more insulting to longtime residents is the fact that one of the contractors working on the development previously posted on Facebook the hashtag #makingchicagogreatagain, a reference to Donald Trump’s campaign slogan.

Like most of Chicago, the precincts in Pilsen voted heavily for Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

The contractor has since deleted this comment and apologized.

With tensions at an all time high, Pilsen has been in flux for decades, and although rents have certainly increased and trendier restaurants and cocktails bars have made their home alongside traditional Mexican businesses on 18th Street, strong community activism has slowed the rate of gentrification, particularly in comparison to neighborhoods, like Wicker Park and Logan Square.

While some projects, like the planned Paseo Trail, may seem like a benefit for the neighborhood, community concerns over rising rents have been heightened.

Change may be inevitable, but experts agree it is also cyclical, and cities thrive best when all types of people, from various ethnic, social and economic backgrounds can all live together, honoring equality and keeping cultural sensitivity in mind.

Chicagoans are particularly outraged that erasing the mural came as a surprise; however, the developers said they hope to have new artwork painted in the fall.

Residents are hopeful that, after this backlash, the builders will take appropriate steps to get community input in an attempt to preserve the neighborhood’s identity and culture.