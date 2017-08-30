Anthony Rizzo breaks down in tears at Lurie Children’s Hospital

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is always making unannounced visits to Lurie Children’s Hospital to surprise kids receiving treatment for cancer and he was not shy about how much it meant to him to have a waiting room named in his honor when he broke out in tears Tuesday.

Now dubbed the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation Waiting Room, the room has been a frequent stop for Rizzo over the course of his time spent at the hospital, according to NBC.

“This means a lot to me,” Rizzo said as he broke down in tears. “I remember sitting with my mom saying we were going to do this 10 years ago and you know this is just a little step to our mission, but to be able to give back and do this type of work is so much bigger than a World Series.”

The dedication is the hospital’s small way of thanking Rizzo for his time and commitment to them as well as for his monetary support which adds up to $3.5 million. Rizzo himself is a cancer survivor and runs his foundation with family, close friends and a management team.

If his actions have not spoke enough for Rizzo’s love for the hospital and its patients, his tears and the hugs he shared with young patients at the dedication made clear that Rizzo and his family and friends are lifetime supporters of Lurie Children’s Hospital and family to those admitted.