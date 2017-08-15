Apparently Oprah isn’t missing Chicago much

The former queen of daytime television Oprah Winfrey officially left Chicago in 2015, and her latest comment on the issue is that she isn’t looking back.

In an interview with Vogue, the icon admitted that she does miss her audience, but not Chicago, and not the daily grind of a TV show.

The Oprah Winfrey show went off the air six years ago. In 2015, she moved her Harpo Studios from Chicago to West Hollywood.





“I started thinking about the times: where we were, would I be able to take it digital,” she says about her decision to end her show. According to the article, she started to question how much longer she should continue in 2006. The show ended in 2011.

At the end of the day, she knew she didn’t want to be on the air longer than she was welcome.

“I had written something in my journals years before: ‘I never want to stay too long in the ring so I end up punch-drunk.’ I didn’t want people saying, ‘She shoulda quit that show three years ago!’”