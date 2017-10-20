Apple store by Chicago Riverfront is here and it’s absolutely stunning!

Apple’s new riverfront store that boasts a 32-foot glass and 111-by-98 foot carbon-fiber roof is finally here! Two staircases lead to the store’s lower level that features indoor trees and seating area for Today at Apple sessions. The flagship store is designed to create a new connection between North Michigan Avenue, Pioneer Court, and the Chicago River.

“Apple Michigan Avenue is about removing boundaries between inside and outside, reviving important urban connections within the city,” said Apple’s chief design officer, Jony Ive. “It unites a historic city plaza that had been cut off from the water, giving Chicago a dynamic new arena that flows effortlessly down to the river.”





RELATED: Apple is opening a new store in Chicago and its going to be gorgeous

The store pays homage to architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s Prarie Style homes in Chicago and was designed by Apple’s longtime architectural partner, Foster + Partners. The building spans 20,000 square feet and replaces a vacant food court – based on the 2015 plans. The store took over one year to build. Its lengthy staircase leads from street level to a walkway in front of the store and the building will also be accessible via elevator.

The store will also launch “The Chicago Series,” a set of five programs on Monday, each with a different area of focus at the intersection of technology and liberal arts, hosted over the course of four weeks. Apple reported each program is co-created with local non-profits and creative organizations. Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is in Chicago today and tweeted a picture of herself alongside some of the store’s employees.

RELATED: A brief history of one of Apple’s most popular products, the iPhone

“Apple Michigan Avenue exemplifies our new vision where everyone is welcome to experience all of our incredible products, services, and inspiring educational programs in the heart of their city,” said Ahrendts.

Apple said its original North Michigan Avenue store welcomed more than 23 million visitors since opening in 2003. The store, just down the street from the new one, permanently closed today.

The new Apple store on Michigan Avenue opens Friday, October 20 at 5:00 p.m. local time. The store is located in Pioneer Court at 401 North Michigan Avenue, next to the Michigan Avenue Bridge in Downtown Chicago.