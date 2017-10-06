Chicago artist surprises boy with rare cancer with his dream bedroom

A few months back, WGN was introduced to a small Chicago Cubs fan who was battling a rare form of cancer…

The fan’s family travels to Mexico for experimental treatments that are costly.

Owner of Crayons Gone Wild, muralist Ken Markiewicz was moved by Joey Ventimiglia’s story that he offered to turn the boy’s bedroom into a Cubs fan’s dream for free.

While the family was out of town for a treatment, Markiewicz transformed Joey’s room — painting a W Flag on the ceiling, an ivy outfield on his bedroom wall and was able to get the entire 2017 team to sign his closet doors.





When Joey returned home, to say he was surprised would be an understatement. To help support Joey on his journey to recovery, you can visit his GoFundMe page here.

If you would like to help Markiewicz paint more rooms for deserving kids, visit PaintingHappiness.org.