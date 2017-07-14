Artists to see at this weekend’s Windy City Smokeout

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend in Chicago, so why not spend it watching country music while eating some of the city’s best barbecue??

The Windy City Smokeout kicks off today (Friday) through Sunday at 560 W. Grand Ave, one block west of the Chicago River. And while the headliners are popular names in country music — Jake Owen, Kip Moore, and Lee Brice — there are some artists you may not know yet that are definitely worth coming to the show early for.

Friday, July 14th:

Morgan Evans: 3:30pm





This up-and-coming country star has the makings of being the next Keith Urban. He plays the guitar, can sing, and comes from Australia! Check out this ‘Women of Country’ mashup that he just put out this week. He covers Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and, his soon-to-be wife, Kelsea Ballerini.

Steve Moakler: 4:00pm

A song that has been on my playlist for months, Steve Moakler dropped his album, Steel Town, in March.

LANco: 5:15pm

These guys know how to put on a great show! LANco’s singles include ‘Long Live Tonight’ and their newest single, ‘Greatest Love Story.’ Grab your +1 and slow dance to this song:

Saturday, July 15th:

Russell Dickerson: 2:30pm

A name that you’ll be hearing more and more in the next year, Russell’s latest song, ‘Yours,’ is becoming a popular wedding song:

Midland 3:45pm

Their music + their outfits will make you be looking for their music and their stylist after the show!

Sunday, July 15th:

Ryan Hurd: 2:45pm

He has a song about Chicago, how could you miss seeing him on stage?? If you can, make sure to tell him ‘Congrats!’ because he and Maren Morris just announced their engagement!

Luke Combs: 6:45pm

If you listen to country music, there’s no way you haven’t heard his single, ‘Hurricane.’ It has been blowing up on the radio, and recently went #1 on the country music radio charts. Also, watch this cover of him singing a Blake Shelton classic.

Tickets are still available for this weekend’s festival. You can grab them here. Enjoy!