As they were walking into service, two men were gunned down outside of a Chicago church Sunday morning

Two men were fatally shot outside a church on Sunday morning as they were walking into service.

Identified as Emmanuel Fleming and Michael Swift, witnesses said they heard one of the victims yell for his children to take cover, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The incident happened outside of the Friendship Baptist Church of Chicago as service was beginning, and police are asking for the community’s help in identifying the vehicle seen fleeing the scene:





“The vehicle, believed to be a Silver/ Gray Toyota Rav 4, was observed fleeing the scene of a double homicide at 250 S. Laramie. The incident resulted in two people being shot to death on the steps of the Friendship Baptist Church on August 13,” police provided in a statement on the incident.

Friendship Baptist Church is encouraging parents, youth and members to attend trauma counseling at the church to help “begin the healing process.”

As compiled by the Tribune, you can see an overview of Chicago’s shootings this year versus previous years.