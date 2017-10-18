Aurora man accused of child pornography via a music app

The Chicago Tribune reports that 39 year old Richard Barnett was hiding behind the username “davidbanks1014,” on the app known as musical.ly. But music was the last thing he was using the app for.

Richard Barnett is from Aurora, and he is being accused of enticing at least four underage girls to send sexually explicit images of themselves via a somewhat popular video-sharing app.

Richard is looking at decades in prison on child porn charges after federal authorities claim he chatted with young girls online, requesting the explicit photos and then threatening violence if they didn’t comply. Richard was arrested Monday, after federal authorities executed a court-ordered search at his Aurora home. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices and several firearms.





According to a complaint filed in federal court in Chicago. Some victims told police that “davidbanks1014” claimed to be just 13 years old.

The complaint also accused Barnett of threatening to physically harm at least one of the girls. He actually told one victim that he would shoot her if she didn’t comply with his demands to send sexually explicit photos.

After a number of underage girls filed various complaints, an investigation revealed that the “davidbanks1014” account was created on April 22 using Barnett’s cell phone number.

Barnett’s charges are- one count of producing child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 year and a maximum of 30 years if he’s convicted, and one count of transporting child pornography, a charge that carries a mandatory minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 20 years.