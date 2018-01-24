In the western suburbs, a school is closed for a week due to an outbreak of the flu.

According to a WGN report and the school’s website, The Illinois Math and Science Academy (IMSA) in Aurora, Illinois, will be closed for a week due to an outbreak of influenza.





Out of 637 students at the school, WGN reported 106 were absent on Monday. IMSA’s health office confirmed that of the 106, 88 were experiencing flu-like symptoms. Across the street from the school, students are restricted to their residence halls where they have been since 5 p.m. Monday.

The news outlet reported that meals were to be served in the resident’s dorms and students were asked to remain there until their parents came to pick them up. The students were asked to be gone by 5 p.m. Tuesday and not to return until Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

While the students are away, it was reported by WGN that all the classrooms, dorm rooms as well as hallways are to be completely scrubbed down in the effort to reduce the spread of the flu.

According to the school’s website a bulletin was posted saying the following:

“During the closure, the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. The purpose of the closing is to decrease contact among students in order to lessen their risk and to limit the spread of infection.”

And it is not just the students who are sick, but the grown-ups as well. At least 88 students fell ill according to the news outlet as well as 20% of the faculty and staff.

After consulting with the Kane County Health Department, the school made the extremely rare one-week shutdown decision to shut down.