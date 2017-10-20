Avondale school bus crash sends kids to the ER

According to Chicago Police and CapturedNews on Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon a school bus driver hit a tree branch in Avondale.

RELATED: This Chicago neighborhood was named one of the hottest in the country



The accident caused major cosmetic damage to the front windows, but the real tragedy lies in the fact it sent 40 kids who were on the bus straight to the hospital.

According to a Chicago Police Department spokesman, the driver hit the branch just before 3 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Central Park Avenue.





The accident didn’t result in any fatalities or injuries, the spokesman said a few kids were taken to local hospitals “for evaluations.”

Police could not say how many students were on board at the time of the crash. The Chicago Fire Department nor Chicago Public Schools could provide an immediate comment on the incident.

RELATED: Metropolitan Brewing upgrades to a beautiful new building in Avondale

After posting it on Twitter, news photographer Christopher Smith witnessed the whole thing and said the bus had dozens of students on board.