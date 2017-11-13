Bank robber hits TWO banks on Sunday in the Chicago suburbs

If you are in the Streamwood or Schaumburg area look out for this guy. On Sunday morning, a man first went to a TCF Bank inside a Jewel store on 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd. Then, as the FBI reports, he left and went to another TCF Bank inside a Jewel store over off 217 W. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood.

The FBI reports that the suspect is hispanic, 5’3″, 200 lbs., about 25- to 30-years-old, with brown eyes, facial hair, wearing a black and grey “DC” hat, a grey/black/white flannel shirt with a hooded sweatshirt and tan shorts.





If anyone knows anything about this man, call the FBI at 312-421-6700. There’s a $1,000 reward so be on the lookout!