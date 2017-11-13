Bank robber hits TWO banks on Sunday in the Chicago suburbs
Image Via Fox 32 Twitter
Rare Chicago

Bank robber hits TWO banks on Sunday in the Chicago suburbs

Article will continue after advertisement

If you are in the Streamwood or Schaumburg area look out for this guy. On Sunday morning, a man first went to a TCF Bank inside a Jewel store on 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd. Then, as the FBI reports, he left and went to another TCF Bank inside a Jewel store over off 217 W. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood.

RELATED: Hundreds of parents and students brawl outside Chicago high school

The FBI reports that the suspect is hispanic, 5’3″, 200 lbs., about 25- to 30-years-old, with brown eyes, facial hair, wearing a black and grey “DC” hat, a grey/black/white flannel shirt with a hooded sweatshirt and tan shorts.


If anyone knows anything about this man, call the FBI at 312-421-6700. There’s a $1,000 reward so be on the lookout!

Author placeholder image About the author:
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement