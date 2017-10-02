Bears, Cubs players have been raising money to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

While Chicago and Puerto Rico may not be close geographically, the island has historically made a strong impact on the city’s cultural.

In a time of dire need, Chicago sports stars have been donating money and raising funds to help the citizens of the US territory after the devastating Hurricane Maria that hit the island a couple weeks ago.

The most recent donation comes from Bears lineman Kyle Long who tweeted about his donation of $50,000 to Direct Relief, an organization committed to helping Puerto Rico.





Elsewhere, Mariel Perez, the wife of Cubs catcher and Puerto Rico native Rene Rivera has set up a Go Fund Me to help the island rebuild. They have raised over $30,000 in 19 days.

Guys, we have relocated the gofundme donations to help rebuild our island of Puerto Rico. Every dollar counts! https://t.co/RebnE3pz1r — Rene Rivera (@ReneRivera13) September 21, 2017

Cubs infielder Javy Baez, also originally from Puerto Rico, has a limited edition t-shirt selling for ten more days to support hurricane relief efforts.

The Cubs have also donated a portion of their 50/50 raffle from Saturday’s and helped pack supplies on an airplane that was headed to Puerto Rico.

As of this writing, the latest numbers report that 95% of Puerto Rico is still without power and less than half of the island has clean drinking water.