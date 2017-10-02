The Chicago Bear’s have made a big decision about their starting quarterback

Mitchell Trubisky, the Chicago Bears rookie, is moving on up.

The Bears have promoted the 23-year-old Trubisky to starting quarterback after watching Mike Glennon’s disappointing performance in a four-turnover debacle in a 35-14 loss to the Packers last Thursday night.

Trubisky will start when the Bears host the next Vikings next Monday night at Soldier Field. The Bears traded up one spot to choose Trubisky at No. 2 overall in the draft in April.





He not only continually draws high praise from the teammates and coaches alike, but the Bears maintained that Glennon – signed in March to a three-year, $45-million deal with $18.5 million guaranteed – gave them their best chance to win.

It is clear this was not the case as Glennon has thrown five interceptions as well as fumbled five times, losing three, as the Bears have started 1-3.

His passer rating is 76.9 and his total QBR is a 26.3, which is fourth-to-last in the NFL among qualified passers.