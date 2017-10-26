Beauty Bar to become Zero Gravity and your teen self is screaming

Beauty Bar is blasting back to the past with a makeover you’ll love…

From Oct. 27 – 29, the West Town bar at 1444 W. Chicago Ave., is transforming into Zero Gravity, the trashy teen nightclub that many Millennials who grew up in the suburbs spent time at, at one point or another.

The Naperville nightclub was a no-booze, dance party paradise for teens ages 16 tp 24 for 20+ years, that was until it closed last year.





Beauty Bar will pay tribute to the nightclub with ’90s jams all three nights: “Bump n Grindcore – Jock Jams Edition” on Friday night, “Another ’90s Halloween Party” on Saturday night and “Emo vs Pop Punk” on Sunday night.

Unlike the original Zero Gravity, booze will be served, which means the events are only for people 21+.

Oh, and did we mention there will be free glow sticks? Get in loser, we are going to Zero Gravity (duh).