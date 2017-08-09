Because he’s a gem and model NBA player, Jimmy Butler treated Bulls staffers to a final farewell dinner Sunday

Jimmy Butler, we’re going to miss you.

Being the classy guy he is, Jimmy treated around 35 Chicago Bulls staffers to a farewell dinner on Sunday.

The now-Minnesota Timberwolf was in Chicago for Dwyane Wade’s basketball camp and ended the weekend at Katana, a River North sushi restaurant.

According to The Chicago Tribune, Butler wanted to say thank you and goodbye to members of the Bulls’ sales staff, media relations officials and digital production staffers.





The dinner lasted 3 hours, and we’re sure it will be something his behind-the-scenes teammates will remember forever.

Good luck a few states over, Jimmy!