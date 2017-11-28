Bellemore from the Boka Group opens its doors tonight with chef Jimmy Papadopoulos (Bohemian House) who created the menu and is excited to share the retooled, old Embeye space with a new look: an old French manor that is the definition of “Treat Yo Self”.





Studio K designed the 6,000-square-foot space – they have also worked on other Boka restaurants such as Duck Duck Goat. The space boasts vintage mirrors, brass chandeliers, and wood columns. And the bar features 12 seats with wrought iron bird cages while the main dining room centers around the serving station.

Papadopoulos plans on continuously changing up the menu as ingredients are at their prime seasonally, though some dishes may stay on if guests find a favorite dish to become a signature. The cocktail program – headed by Boka Group beverage director Lee Zaremba – will play with house-made tonics and other inventive ingredients.

Sarah Carpenter – wine director – has curated the wine list featuring over 200 bottles, high lighting high altitude wines. The menu also features pastries from chef Allison Schroeder (Girl & The Goat, Sepia, Sixteen) with dishes like a composed cheese dish, apple cheesecake, and a toasted chestnut brioche.

A limited number of tasting menus will be available at the current moment but will grow to be available for any table at any reservation. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.

Check out the space here. Bellemore opens at 5 p.m. tonight.

Bellemore, 564 W. Randolph Street, (312) 667-0104, open from 5 p.m. to close daily.