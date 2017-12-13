Fred Hammond is a powerful force in the gospel scene. Having been active both as a member of the gospel performing group Commissioned, and as a solo artist (currently for Verity Records). He is a multiple Grammy-, Dove-, Stellar-award winner and nominee as a performer, producer and writer.





And this Christmas, he is spreading the love by gifting the surprise of her dreams to a Chicago grandmother who recently began caring for her late daughter’s children.

Dianna Aldridge couldn’t believe the news when she received them. Getting around had become particularly difficult for her since her daugther, Nykea was shot, leaving four children behind.

Aldridge has been taking care of her four grandchildren ever since Nykea’s tragic death. Coincendtially Nykea was a cousin of Chicago NBA star Dwyane Wade.

In August 2016, Nykea was shot and killed in the Washington Park neighborhood. Hammond told ABC7 Chicago, that he just wanted to help out Aldridge.

“That someone cares outside the region and a lot of people care and I came here just to be a part of the moment,” Hammond said.

Hammond has began this gift giving miracle as a tradition. Every Christmas, he hosts a concert and chooses one person to receive a car.