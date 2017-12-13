Menu
round lake Read this Next

Teen gets three years for fatal cell phone robbery in Round Lake Beach
Advertisement

Fred Hammond is a powerful force in the gospel scene. Having been active both as a member of the gospel performing group Commissioned, and as a solo artist (currently for Verity Records). He is a multiple Grammy-, Dove-, Stellar-award winner and nominee as a performer, producer and writer.


And this Christmas, he is spreading the love by gifting the surprise of her dreams to a Chicago grandmother who recently began caring for her late daughter’s children.

RELATED: A Chicago Church is sending comfort dogs to help Vegas victims through difficult times

Dianna Aldridge couldn’t believe the news when she received them. Getting around had become particularly difficult for her since her daugther, Nykea was shot, leaving four children behind.

Aldridge has been taking care of her four grandchildren ever since Nykea’s tragic death. Coincendtially Nykea was a cousin of Chicago NBA star Dwyane Wade.

In August 2016, Nykea was shot and killed in the Washington Park neighborhood. Hammond told ABC7 Chicago, that he just wanted to help out Aldridge.

“That someone cares outside the region and a lot of people care and I came here just to be a part of the moment,” Hammond said.

RELATED: Cutting down your own Christmas tree this year? Here’s where you can go in the Chicago area

Hammond has began this gift giving miracle as a tradition. Every Christmas, he hosts a concert and chooses one person to receive a car.

Beloved Chicago gospel singer Fred Hammond gifts grandmother a car for Christmas AP/Chris Pizzello
Author placeholder image About the author:
Mariana writes for Rare Chicago.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are breaking royal traditions again with their holiday celebration plans

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

Viral bullying victim Keaton Jones’ estranged father is suddenly in the middle of the whole thing

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

John Stamos and his fiancée are going to have a “Full House”

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

We think dessert should be beautiful — and this homemade red velvet fudge is stunning

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

George and Amal Clooney came bearing gifts for fellow passengers on a commercial flight with the twins

Bride’s special day includes her flower-girl-dog
Rare Chicago

Bride’s special day includes her flower-girl-dog

,
7-Eleven in Oak Park becomes the scene of a bloody robbery
Rare Chicago

7-Eleven in Oak Park becomes the scene of a bloody robbery

,
Teen gets three years for fatal cell phone robbery in Round Lake Beach
Rare Chicago

Teen gets three years for fatal cell phone robbery in Round Lake Beach

,
Roscoe Village: two people carjacked minutes apart
Rare Chicago

Roscoe Village: two people carjacked minutes apart

,
Advertisement