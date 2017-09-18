Big Brothers, Big Sisters may be forced to turn away at-risk youth if community members don’t step up

What if at-risk kids want to be mentored but no one steps up to help?

This may be the reality for some minors in Chicago who turn to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization but aren’t matched with an adult.

At least 30 boys are on a waiting list, hoping to be matched right now according to DNA Info. There’s a lack of men in the program, and specifically men of color.

Chicago is of particular importance, being home to more than 100,000 at-risk youth, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The organization is rallying to find 30 male “bigs” in 30 days to help fill the gap.

“Help us…. share with your network and together we can match each and every child with the mentor they are waiting for,” they shared on social media.

Interested community members can apply online.