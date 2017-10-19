Big changes coming for Walgreens’ downtown Chicago technology hub

Walgreens announced a plan to expand their technology offices and bring a few hundred more jobs to downtown Chicago.

RELATED: A pharmacy in South Carolina had this scaly patron as their first customer of the day

The Deerfield-based company will be expanding into the Sullivan Center at 36 S. Wabash. Approximately 300 technology positions will be filled with new hires and relocations when their build out is complete.

The center will be home to positions in retail pharmacy technology, along with the digital, mobile and e-commerce technology units that already work there. The new jobs will double the total amount of people working at the downtown headquarters.





“We are excited to bring more technology jobs to the City of Chicago and establish a technology center of excellence that will focus on delivering state-of-the-art systems to our more than 8,000 drugstores nationwide,” said Alex Gourlay, president of Walgreens in an online statement.

“Chicago is where Walgreens began as a single drugstore in 1901, and expanding our downtown presence will help us retain and attract the best talent to continue developing our digital and technology capabilities.”

“Chicago and Walgreens have a long and shared history of innovation and ingenuity,” said Mayor Emanuel. “That history makes Chicago the perfect city for Walgreens to locate 300 jobs and make an investment in its future.”

RELATED: Rice University scientists are making concrete breakthroughs on battery charge times

According to the statement, Walgreens already employees over 3,500 people in the city’s 136 drug stores.