Bill Murray is rumored to be cast in this legendary role

Bill Murray might be more Chicago than the city itself. So it makes sense he would sign up for this film.

Everyone on the North Side is still reeling after the Cubs World Series win last year and the momentum is rising again after the Division title finds fans hoping it won’t be another 108 years for a repeat.

Now, there are talks about the Cubby blue hitting the silver screen.

And who better to play the Cubs manager who coined the rallying cry “Try Not To Suck” than Mr. Chicago himself: Bill Murray?





The movie would be based off of the book Teammate by former Cubs catcher and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant David Ross. The book was published earlier this year.

Australian director Shane Abbess is confirmed to direct the film and although Murray seems like an obvious casting call for Joe Maddon, his role has not been confirmed yet.

Murray is an unabashed Cubs fan but the star of Ghostbusters, Rushmore, Caddyshack and Space Jam is yet to make his unabashed Cubs film. Now might finally be the time.