None other than THE Billy Joel will once again visit Chicago this fall, Live Nation reported.


According to an NBC5 report the Grammy Award-winning Hall of Fame artist is scheduled to perform at Wrigely Field on Sept. 7 according to the entertainment company’s statement.

The concert will mark Joel’s fifth year in a row to play in Chi-town, making him the first to do so according to the news outlet.

In the past year at Wrigley Field, Billy Joel’s tickets have sold out – according to Live Nation AND has sold 165,000 plus tickets — more than any other ballpark performance artist.

Beginning on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to a special pre-sale for the September show according to Live Nation and NBC5.

General public tickets are scheduled to go on sale Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. here.

To get a taste of what Billy brought to the table last year, scroll on – courtesy of Billy Joel.

